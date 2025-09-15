Borderlands 4 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 611 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Borderlands 4 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 13, 2025.

There was one other new release in the top 40 this week with Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound debuting in 25th place.

Mario Kart World dropped one spot to second place, while Donkey Kong Bananza is up two spots to third place. EA Sports FC 25 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater are down two spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to seventh place and Mafia: The Old Country is up five spots to eighth place. Grand Theft Auto V is up seven spots to ninth place and Star Wars Outlaws fall three spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Borderlands 4 - NEW Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza EA Sports FC 25 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mafia: The Old Country Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Outlaws

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles