PlayStation Family App Out Now for iOS and Android - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced and released the PlayStation Family App for iOS and Android.

The PlayStation Family App lets parents keep track of their child's gaming at-a-glance. It provides an easy-to-use activity report, simple parental controls and real-time info direct to their phone.

View a video on the PlayStation Family App below:

Read details on the PlayStation Family App below:

At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we’re committed to providing safe play for gamers of all ages, including enhancing ways for parents to manage their children’s gaming experience. This includes the current parental control features available on the PS5 and PS4 console, such as playtime settings and age restriction settings for games. Today, we’re pleased to announce our next step in this commitment with PlayStation Family, a new dedicated parental control mobile app available on iOS and Android devices*. PlayStation Family app will be launching around the world starting today.

PlayStation Family app is a new experience to help parents set up and manage their children’s gaming experience on PlayStation – straight from their supported mobile device. The app includes a number of new customizable features for parents to manage their children’s playtime, including an activity report, more visibility into what their children are playing, and approving extra playtime requests – all at the tap of a finger.

Features:

Easy Setup – Create an account for your child with age-based parental control recommendations. Decide which games they can access, ensuring they experience only age-appropriate content.

– Create an account for your child with age-based parental control recommendations. Decide which games they can access, ensuring they experience only age-appropriate content. Customizable Playtime – Define when PlayStation fits into your family’s routine. Whether it’s time for homework, mealtime or bedtime, you’re in control of your child’s daily playtime.

– Define when PlayStation fits into your family’s routine. Whether it’s time for homework, mealtime or bedtime, you’re in control of your child’s daily playtime. Activity Report – Get insights into your child’s gaming activity. See their online status and the game they’re currently playing plus their playtime hours from the past week. Stay engaged and make informed decisions to foster healthy play.

– Get insights into your child’s gaming activity. See their online status and the game they’re currently playing plus their playtime hours from the past week. Stay engaged and make informed decisions to foster healthy play. Real-Time Notifications – When your child requests extra playtime, you can approve or decline directly from your phone. You have the final say – anytime, anywhere.

– When your child requests extra playtime, you can approve or decline directly from your phone. You have the final say – anytime, anywhere. Social Interactions – Customize privacy settings for how your child connects and play. Manage access to social features.

– Customize privacy settings for how your child connects and play. Manage access to social features. Spending – Decide how much your child can spend each month, view your own wallet balance, and top it up so they can buy content from PlayStation Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

