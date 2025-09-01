Elden Ring Nightreign Adds Deep of Night High-Difficulty Challenge Mode on September 11 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have announced Elden Ring Nightreign will add a new high-difficulty challenge mode called Deep of the Night on Thursday, September 11.

The new difficulty is "designed for seasoned players who have navigated through the Night many times."

Read details on Deep of the Night below:

In 'Deep of Night,' the enemies that appear are stronger than usual.

Additionally, you cannot specify the target Nightlord, and ongoing terrain changes are not reflected.

Special items such as 'Depths Relics' exclusive to 'Deep of Night,' and weapons with multiple additional, but also detrimental effects will appear.

Furthermore, the difficulty increases the deeper you descend.

The ratings will fluctuate based on wins and losses, affecting the 'depth.'

'Deep of Night' is a high-difficulty mode that provides a thrilling and challenging adventure. We encourage you to try and see if you can surpass Depth 3.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

