Dark Fantasy Strategy RPG Disciples: Domination Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Artefacts Studio have announced dark fantasy strategy RPG, Disciples: Domination, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rule through the chaos! Fifteen years after Avyanna freed Nevendaar from the tyrannical grip of the gods, Disciples: Domination returns you to a realm hanging in the balance. In this dark fantasy strategy RPG with turn-based combat, take your place on Queen Avyanna’s throne—and attempt to hold together a crumbling kingdom.

The fire of doubt burns scorching within her, sparked by the crushing weight of the throne in Yllian and stoked by twisted dreams of becoming one of the very monsters she once defied—and destroyed. Paralyzed by fear and haunted by her own power, Avyanna’s rule begins to crack. Allies disappear and abandon her. An unknown force spreads strife and madness through her realm.

The choice is yours—shape the future, for salvation or ruin. As you chase the truths behind the ceaseless conflicts, dark magic and lurking conspiracies infecting your rotting empire, you’ll face betrayal, strife, and shadowy schemes. Uncover the long-lost Mountain Clans, witness the rise of an ancient cult and confront a corrupted seer whose visions have awoken bitter grudges, while old enemies are on the rise.

It will take all your courage to save Nevendaar. Are you brave enough to face—and embrace—its darkest truths?

Dark and Mature Story

In Disciples: Domination you continue Avyanna’s journey in a grim tale of power, war and sacrifice. Every decision carves her path—shaping her fate and the future of Nevendaar.

Rule Supreme

From your capital, Yllian, you rule your realm and army. Consult your companions for guidance as your choices shape your faction reputation, impacting how others react to your rule, and the whole world around you.

Refined Turn-Based Combat

Lead your army in tactical, grid-based battles with faster pacing, dynamic events and richer interaction. New skills, faction abilities and unit synergies deepen your strategical options along with the unique system of strengths and weaknesses.

Choose Your Companions

Unlock and choose trusted companions to reflect your playstyle – leveraging their combat prowess and unique world skills to aid your quest to save Nevendaar.

Hold Your World Together

Recruit and upgrade units from five distinct factions. Build powerful squads by combining unique skills and abilities and train them to defeat your enemies in turn-based encounters.

Real-Time World Exploration

Travel the dark, living world of Nevendaar in real time. Uncover new regions, meet compelling characters, face terrifying foes, and dive into rewarding quests as the story unfolds.

The Mountain Clans Return

The dwarves are back—and they might not be your allies. Will they stand with you, or spark a new fire you’ll be forced to extinguish?

