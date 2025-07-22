Pokemon Champions Launches in 2026 for Switch, iOS, and Android - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher The Pokemon Company and developer The Pokemon Works announced the Pokémon battle game, Pokemon Champions, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android in 2026.

"Get ready to experience everything you love about Pokémon battles all in one place—in Pokémon Champions!" reads the description to the overview trailer. "This new, battle-focused game will feature familiar mechanics, two formats, three battle modes, and even the ability to bring over Pokémon through Pokémon HOME!"

View the overview trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

