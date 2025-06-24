Meteora: The Race Against Spacetime Launches in 2026 for PS5, PS VR2, and PC - News

Developer Big Boot Games announced the cosmic survival racing game, Meteora: The Race Against Spacetime, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC via Steam in 2026.

An Odyssey Across the Stars

You control a Meteor blazing through the vast cosmos, navigating treacherous celestial terrain to ensure your survival. Precision and quick reflexes are your greatest allies as you steer past dynamic hazards and colossal astral obstacles on the journey to each level’s end. Every stage presents a unique sub-objective that must be conquered to unlock the exit portal.

Each Meteora run is an opportunity to sharpen your skills, push your limits, and climb the ranks. Face the challenge, chase the high scores, and etch your name among the cosmic elite on the leaderboards.

Speed, Strategy, Survival

Meteora is more than just a high-speed combat racer, it’s an unforgiving test of instinct and precision. Every second demands split-second strategy and decisions as you navigate explosive asteroids belts, electrically charged debris, and icy barriers that threaten to freeze your momentum.

But fear not, the universe does throw lifelines. Scattered throughout space are Energy Crystals to increase your mass, and Stardust to push your velocity to the limit. Do you hoard mass for durability or fuel for raw acceleration? The landscape shifts with every level, leaving you with only one choice – adapt; here, balance is everything.

But you are not alone on this path. The most unpredictable hazards in Meteora are the other meteors on your path, each with its own elemental composition and unique abilities. Every meteor that crosses your path presents an opportunity or a threat. Some are rivals, some are fuel for your journey, but all are obstacles in your pursuit for survival. Harnessing their energy is the only option you have.

Master the Takedown

Combat in the Meteora cosmos is fast and ruthless. Executing takedowns on rival Meteors is a rush! Flawless takedowns grant you momentary invincibility, allowing you to tear through space unchallenged while also presenting a perfect tool for split-second decision-making thrills.

Not every meteor is hostile though. Some offer valuable resources. Some bolster your mass. Some restore your fuel. And volatile meteors summon unpredictable hazards.

From cascading obstacles to Astral Spirits that mimic organic life; Survival isn’t just about speed. It’s about understanding the chaos that you are a part of.

Total Immersion in PlayStation VR2

Feel the scale of space like never before. Meteora leverages PlayStation VR2’s features to deliver an unparalleled experience. With motion controls designed for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, the game fully utilizes the haptic feedback and high-resolution display, making every collision, chase, and planetary impact feel intensely real.

In virtual reality, Meteors loom larger, black holes are more ominous, and every takedown feels like a moment of pure cosmic dominance.

When it comes to space racing and high-impact collisions, Meteora delivers an unparalleled sense of immersion, thanks to the advanced haptic technology of the PlayStation 5 DualSense and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. Every collision, rumble, and crackle has been meticulously integrated into controller feedback, allowing players to feel the roughness of the cosmic terrain while visually floating through the vastness of space.

The meteor boost rumble, synced with adaptive triggers, gives a realistic sensation of controlling an untamed force of nature. As speed modes and power-ups shift, the triggers tighten and release, reflecting the intensity of acceleration and deceleration. The tactile experience extends to electrification and freezing effects, making these moments truly visceral.

One of our favorite sensations is tailgating enemy meteors. The faint yet distinct rumbles mimic the fiery heat of an opponent’s trail, adding a subtle but impactful layer of immersion that only the Sense controllers can achieve.

Beyond realism, we’ve designed the controls to feel intuitive and effortless, ensuring players exert minimal effort for maximum fun. Since no one truly knows what piloting a meteor feels like, we’ve abandoned traditional steering mechanics. Instead, we aimed for a fluid, organic movement system, making the experience as natural as possible because being a meteor should be instinctive, not complicated.

With haptics, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio integration, Meteora transforms space racing into an experience you can see, hear, and feel.

Virtual Reality or Flat Screen: The Choice is Yours

Meteora is designed to provide a seamless experience, whether played in virtual reality or non-virtual reality. Players will receive the full adventure regardless of their preference. Whether in immersive virtual reality or traditional flat screen mode, Meteora delivers the full experience. With a comprehensive suite of accessibility features, Meteora ensures no player is left behind on this celestial thrill ride.

Meteora is our homage to old school action arcade games and a different take on the action racing genre. We can’t wait to share this out of the world journey with you.

Gear up for this meteoric adventure that puts you right at the heart of the cosmos next year.

