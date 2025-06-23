Arc System Works Showcase Set for June 26 - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Arc System Works announced the Arc System Works Showcase will take place on June 26 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET / June 27 at 2:00 am UK / 10:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will feature new information on Arc System Works games, including new game announcements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles