Mafia: The Old Country Goes Gold Ahead of August Launch

Publisher 2K and developer Hangar 13 announced Mafia: The Old Country has gone gold.

Mafia: The Old Country will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 8.

Read details on the game below:

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era.

Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he's ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family.

His oath to the Cosa Nostra, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

This thrilling narrative is brought to life by stunning visuals, cinematic storytelling, and the authentic realism that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for. Enzo's story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

Uncover A Merciless World of Organized Crime

The rough-hewn beauty of Sicily's rugged countryside is a stark contrast to the grime of urban alleyways—but the treachery and violence of this gangland run just as deep. Rival families and their ruthless leaders wage unending turf wars in the shadows, hidden from the public eye. Trust is a fleeting rarity, and loyalties are worth killing for.

Play A Classic Mob Movie

You're the antihero of this thrilling 1900s story, living out every tense moment of Enzo's descent into Sicily’s clandestine criminal underworld. Come face-to-face with a cast of unpredictable allies and cutthroat enemies in this classic crime drama, rich in period-authentic details that will immerse you in this treacherous Mediterranean setting.

Fight to Survive

Engage in life-or-death combat, be it up close with a blade or from afar with a variety of firearms. Ambush enemies for vicious stealth takedowns, or slice them up in close-quarters duels. If you prefer firearms, wield period-authentic handguns, rifles, and shotguns to overcome any odds and doggedly eliminate the Don's enemies.

Travel in Authentic Style

Traverse a wide range of Sicilian environments, from underground crypts and crumbling ruins to bountiful vineyards and ornate opera houses. To reach your next target or make a hurried getaway, you'll need to gallop on horseback across cobbled streets and open fields, or speed down dirt roads in authentic turn-of-the-century automobiles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

