Stasis Launches June 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher Feardemic and developer The Brotherhood announced the science-fiction horror game, Stasis, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 26 for $9.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2015.

Read details on the game below:

The 2015 critically acclaimed science-fiction horror masterpiece.

In the distant future, aboard a seemingly abandoned spacecraft, John Maracheck awakes from stasis. He must push himself to new limits to unravel the mysteries around him.

Stasis is an isometric, point-and-click, science-fiction horror adventure game. It intertwines a gruesome narrative with retro adventure gameplay. Combine items, interact with computers, and solve puzzles while experiencing the gritty atmosphere.

Lose Yourself in Sound

Experience cinematic AAA music composed by the legendary Mark Morgan.

A Blast From the Past

A retro adventure gameplay mixed with a gruesome narrative.

Wander Around the Groomlake

Click, read and interact to explore the dark corners of your surroundings. Gather items and clues that will help you solve the puzzles.

The Voices Are Getting Louder

Unfold the story with professional voice acting that brings depth to every character.

