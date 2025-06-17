Hideo Kojima Says Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Small Team Size is 'Ideal' - News

Hideo Kojima spoke at a Q&A and discussed the increasing size of video game developers.

"When I first started, it was like a team of six," said Kojima (via Dexerto). "You could do everything yourself. Now, it’s expanded. You can’t really control each employee, so you delegate. But sometimes, the idea doesn’t really work out because it’s a bigger team."

He mentioned the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and said its smaller team is "ideal" for the game development experience.

"They only have like 33 team members and a dog," he stated. "That’s my ideal when I create something with a team. reation has now become much bigger. It’s kind of a war between how efficient you could [be] with the small team, but you have to make it so grand."

Kojima said modern game development is more like a "factory" as teams are now in the hundreds of employees.

"Big companies, like 600, 1,000 people, they’re full of totally different teams," he stated. "Everyone’s concentrating on their work and then combining together."

His goal for Kojima Productions is to keep the team size "under 150 people" and "during the pandemic… It was over 200 people."

The next game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which is set to launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 26.

