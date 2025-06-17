Stellar Bade Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, Dune: Awakening Takes 2nd - Sales

Stellar Blade has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 25, 2025, which ended June 17, 2025.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic debuted in seventh place.

Dune: Awakening in its second week dropped one spot to second place. Steam Deck is up one spot to third place and Elden Ring Nightreign is down one spot to fourth place.

Pre-orders for REMATCH are in fifth place, Helldivers 2 is in sixth place, and Forza Horizon 5 is in eighth place. The Alters is in ninth place and Deltarune in its second week fell from second to 10t place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Stellar Bade - NEW Dune: Awakening Steam Deck Elden Ring Nightreign REMATCH - Pre-orders Helldivers 2 Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic - NEW Forza Horizon 5 The Alters Deltarune

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Stellar Bade - NEW Dune: Awakening Steam Deck Elden Ring Nightreign REMATCH - Pre-orders Helldivers 2 Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic - NEW Marvel Rivals

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

