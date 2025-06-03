Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Eden Games have announced kart racing game, Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch on September 10.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ready to race against a real heavyweight? Garfield, Odie, Nermal, and the whole crew are at the starting line, raring to go!

Play as one of the eight cult characters from the Garfield universe, fill up your karts, customize your look, and race away at breakneck speeds.

Take a wild ride through an unhinged universe, where there’s a surprise waiting around every turn. Pirate, western, or detective: Garfield speeds through brightly colored worlds to prove that, even in his dreams, he’s the king!

Use shortcuts or bonus items to change the course of races and create unforgettable moments with friends through local and online multiplayer modes.

Mysteries, Treasures, and Rodeos!

Pit yourself against your friends on wacky circuits from three unique universes! Find your way through mysterious detective scenes, brave the pirate seas, or kick up dust along old cowboy trails.

Meet Garfield and His Gang

Play as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and many more iconic characters from the cartoon! Each driver has their own personality, making each race a unique and immersive experience.

Lasagna-esque Races with Friends!

Play against up to eight players online worldwide, or enjoy multiplayer mode for up to four players with split-screen mode! Perfect for frenzied competitions between friends or on family game nights.

Customizable Karts

Pimp your ride and create a kart that is perfectly aligned with your driving style! Choose your own bumpers, wheels, and spoilers, as well as style and color for a unique touch. Strut your stuff on the track and show them who really is the king of the circuit!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles