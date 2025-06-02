Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 340 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 21, 2025, according to SELL.

Doom: The Dark Ages (PS5) in its second week fell from first to second place, while the Xbox Series X|S dropped out of the top five.

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) and Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in third and fourth places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Doom: The Dark Ages EA Sports FC 25

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows Doom: The Dark Ages - Premium Edition Doom: The Dark Ages

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles