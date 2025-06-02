Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 340 Views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 21, 2025, according to SELL.
Doom: The Dark Ages (PS5) in its second week fell from first to second place, while the Xbox Series X|S dropped out of the top five.
EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) and Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in third and fourth places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 25
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Doom: The Dark Ages - Premium Edition
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Farming Simulator 25
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
