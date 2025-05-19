Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Gets 37 Minutes of Switch 2 Gameplay - News

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and 37 minutes of gameplay footage of the game has been posted online.

The video is a compilation of footage shared during the game's Creator's Voice video.

View the footage below:

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

