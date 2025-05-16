Nintendo Switch 2 Supports VRR in Handheld Mode Only - News

Nintendo in a statement sent to NintendoLife confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 will support variable refresh rate (VRR) only in handheld mode.

"Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only," reads the statement from Nintendo. "The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error."

Nintendo was asked if VRR support in docked mode could be added in the future and the company stated, "We have nothing to announce on this topic."

The official website for the Switch 2 originally stated the console would support VRR in handheld and docked mode. However, the mention of VRR support in docked mode has since been removed.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

