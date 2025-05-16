Nintendo Switch 2 Supports VRR in Handheld Mode Only - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 615 Views
Nintendo in a statement sent to NintendoLife confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 will support variable refresh rate (VRR) only in handheld mode.
"Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only," reads the statement from Nintendo. "The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error."
Nintendo was asked if VRR support in docked mode could be added in the future and the company stated, "We have nothing to announce on this topic."
The official website for the Switch 2 originally stated the console would support VRR in handheld and docked mode. However, the mention of VRR support in docked mode has since been removed.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.
this is a huge L. Esp for a weaker console, where it would have the most benefits on. This is something Nintendo should have made sure worked.
Dock is HDMI 2.0, not possible. Your favorite company cheaped out; Nintendo knew the majority stick with the handheld mode.
My monitor only has 2.0 ports and VRR has worked flawlessly on both my XSX and PS5... so idk what you're talking about...
While HDMI 2.0 itself doesn't officially support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), some devices and manufacturers offer VRR support via HDMI 2.0, often through a proprietary extension like AMD's FreeSync. This means that if your device (like a console or TV) and display both support FreeSync, you can achieve VRR over HDMI 2.0.
It is sketchy, it lacks bandwidth. It uses DP to HDMI too I believe, so it also relies on a converter.
Correct.
We also had Freesync on Xbox One S... But that was all AMD powered hardware and thus used the Freesync VRR extensions over HDMI.
They will add it.