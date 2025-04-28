Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Debuts in 2nd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 26, 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 debuted in second place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up two spots to third place, while Monster Hunter Wilds remained in fourth place. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is up three spots to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 25 and Minecraft remained in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Astro Bot fell five spots to eighth place and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle dropped seven spots to ninth place. Tekken 8 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Hogwarts Legacy Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - NEW Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Monster Hunter Wilds Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Astro Bot Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Tekken 8

