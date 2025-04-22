Trident's Tale launches May 22 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer 3DClouds announced the single-player pirate adventure game, Trident's Tale, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 22 for $24.99 / £24.99 / €24.99.

Trident’s Tale is a single-player pirate adventure set in a vibrant and colorful magic-infused world. Embark on an epic journey across a vast sea teeming with unique islands, dank dungeons, enemies to vanquish and mysteries to unravel. Players will be immersed in a gripping tale filled with eccentric characters, cunning riddles, shadowy-dungeons and adrenaline-pumping battles against monsters, competing pirate gangs and more on both land and sea.

Command Your Ship, Rule the Seas

Take the helm in dynamic naval battles, where every cannon shot and maneuver counts. Upgrade and customize your ship to suit your playstyle, and engage in epic cannon duels against rival pirates, sea monsters, and more!

Explore a Vast, Living World

Discover a sprawling ocean filled with diverse islands, each with its own secrets, treasures, and challenges. Uncover hidden dungeons, solve cunning riddles, and loot rare treasures to power up your crew.

Build Your Legendary Pirate Crew

Recruit a colorful cast of characters, each with unique abilities, and personalities. Level up your crew, unlock powerful skills, and create the ultimate pirate team.

Fight for Survival

Use your blade, magic, and firearms in exhilarating land combat, complete with special abilities and thrilling boss encounters.

