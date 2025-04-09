Welcome to Brightville Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 80 Views

by, posted 13 minutes ago

Developer Contrast Games has announced first-person action-adventure game, Welcome to Brightville, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Brightville is an action adventure immersive simulation in which you play as a unique automaton guardian. You will explore the mysterious city of Brightville, where magic and steampunk technology collide!

You play as an automaton unaffected by the influence of the AI that controls the city of Brightville. Navigate a world where magic and technology collide! Experiment with abilities, interact with characters, and adapt to an environment that responds to your decisions. Whether you engage in combat, explore the city’s hidden depths, or uncover the mysteries of your existence, every action shapes the world around you.

Emergent Immersive Simulation

A Living, Reactive World

Environments respond to your actions, opening up multiple ways to approach combat scenarios.

Deep Character Interactions

Meet unique NPCs with their motivations and storylines that evolve based on your choices.

Freedom of Playstyle

Use stealth, combat, or manipulation to navigate Brightville’s challenges.

Magical Combat System

Your arsenal consists of offensive and defensive magical spells that can be combined to create devastating effects and manipulate the environment. From elemental explosions to intricate spell interactions, combat is fast, dynamic, and highly customizable.

Eclectic Setting: Steampunk Meets Cyberpunk, With a Hint of Dark Fantasy

Welcome to Brightville blends industrial Victorian architecture, neo-baroque extravagance, and futuristic cyberpunk elements. Dark fantasy themes permeate the environment, creating a mana-punk world where magic fuels machines and the city’s fate teeters on the edge of destruction.

Music as Part of the Gameplay

Music is woven into the core of Brightville’s world:

Actions are emphasized by the soundtrack, making combat and movement feel fluid and immersive.

Characters sing, incorporating musical elements into the story.

A fully orchestrated soundscape, crafted by professional musicians, breathes life into every moment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles