The Last of Us Part II Remastered Debuts in 5th on the Steam Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Last of Us Part II Remastered has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 15, 2025, which ended April 8, 2025.

Schedule I remained in first place, R.E.P.O. is up one spot to second place and Steam Deck is up two spots to third place. inZOI dropped two spots to fourth place and Monster Hunter Wilds is up two spots to sixth place.

Call of Duty and Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in seventh and eighth places, respectively. Split Fiction is down two spots to ninth place and Path of Exile 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Schedule I R.E.P.O. Steam Deck inZOI The Last of Us Part II Remastered - NEW Monster Hunter Wilds Call of Duty Dead by Daylight Split Fiction Path of Exile 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Schedule I R.E.P.O. Steam Dec inZOI The Last of Us Part II Remastered - NEW Monster Hunter Wilds Call of Duty Dead by Daylight Split Fiction

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

