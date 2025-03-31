Monster Hunter Wilds Sales Top 10 Million Units, Sets New Capcom Record - Sales

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds sold over 10 million units in its first month. This is a new Capcom record for first-month sales.

This is up from eight million units sold in its first three days.

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that worldwide sales of Monster Hunter Wilds, released on February 28, 2025, surpassed 10 million units.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the Monster Hunter series and is set in a dynamically changing world that is in one moment a severe wilderness, swarming with packs of attacking monsters, and in the next transforms into a rich natural environment teeming with life. The title features grand, beautiful visual depictions made possible by the RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary game development engine, and crossplay, allowing players to enjoy the game together regardless of their game platform.

The title provides an environment where a wider range of players can enjoy the game together with the introduction of crossplay, a first for the series, and a simultaneous release on Playstation 5 system, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Additionally, the introduction of the new Focus Mode mechanic and the implementation of seamless movement between settlements and ecosystems have provided an even more immersive gaming experience, while the fusion of numerous new elements with Monster Hunter’s appeal has generated significant excitement, all of which led to the company first-month sales record of over 10 million units sold. Additionally, the first free Title Update is scheduled for April 4th, which will add a fan-favorite monster as well as the Grand Hub, a new in-game settlement where players can gather and communicate with each other. Going forward, Capcom plans to continue to release updates that will delight players, such as the second Title Update which is scheduled for release in the summer.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

Monster Hunter Wilds launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

