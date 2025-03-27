SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered Announced and Released for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, and Mobile - News

Square Enix has announced and released SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The beloved RPG classic returns, fully remastered for modern platforms! SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered brings back its signature watercolor visuals, deep strategic battles, and the event-based narrative that lets you experience the story from multiple perspectives.

Follow Gustave, a royal heir forging his own destiny, and Wil Knights, a fledgling digger pursuing the mystery of the enigmatic Egg—their stories shape the history of Sandail across generations.

New Features:

Enhanced high-definition watercolor graphics.

Expanded scenarios and new playable characters in battle.

Updated battles with improved pacing, along with newly added game systems.

New endgame challenges with powerful bosses.

Uncover history once more.

