German Video Game Market Shrunk by 6% in 2024 - Sales

/ 481 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The German video game market shrunk by six percent in 2024 to €9.4 billion, according to figures from the German Games Industry Association based on data compiled by YouGov Shopper, Nielsen IQ, and Data.ai and reported by GamesIndustry.

Video game sales - premium games, in-game and in-app purchases - decreased by six percent to €5.5 billion. In-game and in-app purchases dropped by three percent to €4.6 billion.

Hardware sales decreased by 10 percent to €2.9 billion. Console sales saw the biggest drop of 26 percent year-on-year to €807 million. This was still above 2022's figures.

The German Games Industry Association did note 2023 was unusual as consoles that "weren't consistently available" in the previous year had increased stock, which resulted in a "catch-up effect."

Online gaming services did see an increase of 13 percent from €860 million in 2023 to €965 million in 2024.

"After years of frequent strong growth, the German games market took a breather in 2024," said the German Games Industry Association managing director Felix Falk. "This was due in part to the fact there were fewer game hits last year and that the demand for game consoles has normalised again."

"The greatest growth is seen in online game services like cloud gaming – which underscores the perpetual dynamics and innovative strength of the games industry. In combination with new game consoles and blockbuster titles that have already been announced, this promises renewed overall growth in the near future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles