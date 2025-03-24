Report: Assassin's Creed Shadows Had the 2nd Biggest Launch in Franchise History - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,068 Views
Ubisoft on Saturday announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has surpassed two million players, which is faster than Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
New data seen by VideoGamesChronicle reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows had the second biggest day one sales revenue in franchise history. Only Assassin's Creed Valhalla had a bigger launch.
Assassin's Creed Shadows also reportedly had the highest ever day one launch for any Ubisoft game on the PlayStation digital store and was the most wishlisted Ubisoft game in history. It generated over 11 million hours watched on Twitch, which is the strongest start for any recent Ubisoft game, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
PC activations also accounted for about 27 percent of total activations and Steam played "a significant role" in the PC performance. It is the first Ubisoft game to release day one on Steam since 2019.
Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Weird how the internet would have you believe the game is an utter failure and put Ubi 300M in the Red...
AC isn't my thing at all but I'll be picking this one up on a sale for sure
Only losing to a game released 1) During the holidays 2) For a new console release 3) During peak covid is insane.
Sounds very popular. Never played one but I'm hearing good things about the ps5 pro version.
I was thinking more about the height of popularity of the previous gen than the launch of the current one, but I guess both of them must've helped. Regardless, this is very impressive indeed.
I'd also like to add that despite being a highly requested theme, I wouldn't be surprised if fewer people found this theme appealing than many other themes in the series before.
Haven't played any AC game before, but seeing the gorgeous environments in this one reminds me of Ghost of Tsushima, which I haven't played in about 5 years now.
So this will probably be my first AC game. Looks fun. Especially playing as Naoe since I preferred the assassination approach in Tsushima.
I guess the controversies worked out in their favor.
Still noo sales data..
Valhalla never got any official sales data either. It was only player numbers and revenue information. You can't get sales numbers anymore because all of Ubisoft's games are also put on their Ubisoft+ subscription service day one.
People are just going to have to get used to less and less actual sales information.
I'll wait for official numbers. I heard enough bullshit from Veilguard reporting. If anyone has actually played it, microtransactions play a heavy part in assassins creed shadows.
Christopher Dring has said it has done better than star wars outlaws, but well short of valhalla.
Dring is referring to physical sales in the UK only. He doesn't have access to digital sales in any region yet.