Report: Assassin's Creed Shadows Had the 2nd Biggest Launch in Franchise History

Ubisoft on Saturday announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has surpassed two million players, which is faster than Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

New data seen by VideoGamesChronicle reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows had the second biggest day one sales revenue in franchise history. Only Assassin's Creed Valhalla had a bigger launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows also reportedly had the highest ever day one launch for any Ubisoft game on the PlayStation digital store and was the most wishlisted Ubisoft game in history. It generated over 11 million hours watched on Twitch, which is the strongest start for any recent Ubisoft game, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

PC activations also accounted for about 27 percent of total activations and Steam played "a significant role" in the PC performance. It is the first Ubisoft game to release day one on Steam since 2019.

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.

