Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket: Shining Revelry Expansion Launches Next Week - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Pokemon Company announced the Shining Revelry expansion for Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch on March 26 at 10:00 pm PT / March 27 at 1:00 am ET.

"Uniquely colored Shiny Pokémon are debuting alongside Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region," reads the description to the expansion.

"Shining Revelry features over 110 cards including exciting Pokémon ex, new Trainers, and a gorgeous immersive card ready to pull you into the wondrous world of Pokémon. Take a sneak peek below at some cards you can expect to see in the new expansion."

View the official trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles