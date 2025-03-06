Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio have announced Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

2053. Across the globe, the occult threat grows ever more blatant, and strange, incomprehensible events multiply. As the Earth’s surface resources dwindle, powerful corporations turn to the uncharted depths of the oceans, unaware of the ancient horror they are about to awaken.

In this tense Lovecraftian thriller, you play Noah, tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of miners in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. With the help of your AI companion, Key, explore the vast, labyrinthine prison of R’lyeh—an ancient, sunken city of cyclopean proportions—and resist the creeping madness caused by Cthulhu’s influence. At its core lies a secret that could shatter your understanding of reality.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss features mind-bending environments that defy the laws of physics, pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling to new heights.

Reveal the Unspeakable

Face nightmares and cosmic abominations that will push your sanity to its limits. Journey through a futuristic reinterpretation of Lovecraft’s mythos and uncover the legendary sunken city of R’lyeh. But beware: the deeper you descend, the more your mind succumbs to Cthulhu’s relentless influence.

Challenge the Boundaries of Your Mind

Dive into the darkness with Key, your AI companion. Follow leads, gather scattered clues, and sharpen your detective skills to solve immersive and complex puzzles. Uncover hidden truths and look beyond appearances to choose your path to resolving the case. Every mystery offers branching routes and secret passages waiting to be discovered.

An Unforgettable Narrative Experience

As an agent of Ancile, a secret division of Interpol specializing in occult affairs, you are thrust into a gripping story with complex characters, brought to life through cinematic storytelling. Immerse yourself in a first-person investigative horror adventure with a rich, branching narrative, where your choices and understanding will shape Noah’s fate in this nightmarish world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

