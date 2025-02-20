Saber's Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Team Developing AAA Games Based on 'tentpole' Hasbro IP - News

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks during during an earnings call with investors revealed the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II team at Saber Interactive is Developing a AAA game based on a "tentpole" Hasbro IP.

"We have many new digital collaborations in the works, but I’m especially excited to announce this one today, being a personal fan of many of this team’s games," said Cocks (via Polygon).

"Hasbro and Saber Interactive will be collaborating on an all-new video game partnership developed by the team behind 2024’s megahit, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. Combining high-octane single-player action and amazing multiplayer with Saber’s Swarm tech, this new AAA title, based on one of our tentpole IPs, is sure to be a hit."

Cocks described the agreement as a "co-publishing deal" and stated "We will use the Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 team to develop the project." He said the team are "some of the best talent in the industry."

The specific Hasbro IP was not announced.

