Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Debuts in 4th on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 44K, PS5 Sells 14K - Sales

/ 265 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has retaken in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 17,355 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 9, 2025.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 6,484 units.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) is in second place with sales of 16,254 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 10,263 units, and Black Myth: Wukong (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 5,636 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,244 units, Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,817 units, Dynasty Warriors: Origins (PS5) is in eighth place with sales of 4,723 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,620 units and It Takes Two (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,557 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 43,672 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 14,408 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,320 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 21 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 17,355 (1,175,272) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 16,254 (180,696) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,263 (6,237,947) [PS5] Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Deep Silver, 02/04/25) – 6,484 (New) [PS5] Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science, 01/30/25) – 5,636 (15,772) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,244 (8,068,328) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,817 (3,806,165) [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/25) – 4,723 (94,583) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,620 (1,544,320) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 3,557 (120,365)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 29,886 (8,743,884) Switch Lite – 9,462 (6,444,419) PlayStation 5 – 7,227 (5,460,274) PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,137 (153,816) Switch – 4,324 (20,055,916) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,044 (913,784) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,104 (18,918) Xbox Series S – 696 (330,241) Xbox Series X – 520 (317,793) PlayStation 4 – 21 (7,929,230)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles