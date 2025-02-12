Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 8, 2025.

EA Sports FC 25 jumped from 11th to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to third place. Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Minecraft are down one spot to fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fell four spots to seventh place and Sniper Elite: Resistance in its second week tumbled from first to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Party Jamboree Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Sniper Elite: Resistance Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Animal Crossing: New Horizons

