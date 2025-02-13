PS5 Ships 75.0 Million Units as of December 2024 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 75.0 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2024.

With 75.0 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped that means 9.5 million units were shipped from October to December. This is up 1.3 million from the same quarter in 2023 when 8.2 million units were shipped.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 9.0 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 76.7 million units shipped as of December 31, 2017. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 1.7 million units.

There were a total of 95.9 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 6.2 million from 89.7 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 74 percent of software sales.

There were 11.6 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 0.7 million from 12.3 million a year ago.

There were 129 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of six million from 132 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, reported revenue increased 256.3 billion yen ($1.66 billion) year-over-year to 3,439.4 billion yen ($22.33 billion), while operating income increased 36.9 billion yen ($0.24 billion) to 386.1 billion yen ($2.51 billion).

