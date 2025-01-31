The Sims and The Sims 2 Legacy Collections Now Available - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Maxis have announced The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection is now available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App.

The Sims: Legacy Collection is available for $19.99 and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection is priced at $29.99. The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle includes both game and is priced at $39.99.

The Sims: Legacy Collection

The original game you know and love. For Windows 10 / Windows 11.

Create an entire neighborhood of Sims and run or ruin their lives. Help them pursue careers, make friends, and find romance — or see what happens when you let chaos unfold! Open-ended gameplay gives you the freedom to set your own goals and chart your Sims’ destinies. It is your neighborhood, and they are your Sims. Whether they prosper or perish is completely up to you.

The Sims: Legacy Collection includes:

The Sims

The Sims 4 Throwback Fit Kit

The Sims packs:

The Sims Livin’ Large

The Sims House Party

Party The Sims Hot Date

The Sims Vacation

The Sims Unleashed

The Sims Superstar

The Sims Makin’ Magic

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection

The game you know and love. For Windows 10 / Windows 11.

In The Sims 2, you direct your Sims over a lifetime and guide their characteristics from one generation to the next. You set your Sims’ goals in life: popularity, fortune, family, romance, or knowledge. Give them a long, successful existence, or leave their lives in shambles. Take them to extremes—from marrying an alien to writing a great novel or even seeing a ghost. What do you want to do with your Sims’ lives?

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection includes The Sims 2 and The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit, plus the following The Sims 2 packs: The Sims 2: University, The Sims 2: Nightlife, The Sims 2: Open for Business, The Sims 2: Pets, The Sims 2: Bon Voyage, The Sims 2: Seasons, The Sims 2: FreeTime, The Sims 2: Apartment Life, The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack, The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff, The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff, The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff, The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff, The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff, The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff, The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff, and The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff.

