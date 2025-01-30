Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 45K, PS5 Sells 12K - Sales

/ 162 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 35,256 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 26, 2025.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 9,586 units. The PS5 version debuted in eighth place with sales of 5,290 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 18,444 units, Dynasty Warriors: Origins (PS5) is in third place with sales of 17,391 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,606 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,859 units and Tales of Graces f Remastered (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,532 units. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,605 units and Minecraft (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,553 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 45,327 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 12,341 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,087 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 31 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 31,816 (8,682,778) Switch Lite – 8,772 (6,426,960) PlayStation 5 – 6,372 (5,446,090) Switch – 4,739 (20,046,468) PlayStation 5 Pro – 4,608 (144,510) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,361 (909,993) Xbox Series S – 589 (329,189) Xbox Series X – 353 (314,888) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 145 (17,485) PlayStation 4 – 31 (7,929,190)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles