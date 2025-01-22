Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 Releases May 29 for All Major Platforms - Sales

Developer CyberConnect2 announced Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on May 29.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 full game

Deluxe Edition – The Deluxe Edition features a digital art book, a mini-soundtrack, and other bonuses that can be used in-game. (The Deluxe Edition also includes the full game, which is also sold separately. Please be careful to not purchase the game multiple times. It’s not necessary to play Fuga: Melodies of Steel or Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 to enjoy Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3.)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 full game

full game Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 digital art book (80 pages) (available in Japanese / English)

digital art book (80 pages) (available in Japanese / English) Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 digital soundtrack (15 tracks)

In-game bonuses: Soccer costumes for all characters (can be used during intermission and expedition) Dummy Soul for the Soul Cannon (can use the Soul Cannon 1 time without sacrificing a character)

Set of items

Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack – An upgrade from the standard edition of Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 to the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition features a digital art book, a mini-soundtrack, and other bonuses that can be used in-game. (This content is also included in Deluxe Edition. Please be careful to not purchase the content multiple times. In order to use this content you need Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3, which is sold separately.)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 digital art book (80 pages) (available in Japanese / English)

digital art book (80 pages) (available in Japanese / English) Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 digital soundtrack (15 tracks)

In-game bonuses: Soccer costumes for all characters (can be used during intermission and expedition) Dummy Soul for the Soul Cannon (can use the Soul Cannon 1 time without sacrificing a character)

Set of items

Read details on the game below:

Unveil the source of the world’s despair!

Malt has vanished without a trace! The children are led by a mysterious voice into the forbidden cave, where they discover the Taranis—the powerful tank thought lost in the sea of clouds.

Determined to save Malt, the children reboard the Taranis and set off on a daring mission to infiltrate the heart of the Berman Empire. However, the Crimson Knights stand in their way, strongest of the Berman!

Step beyond despair, anger, and tragedy in Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3, where heart-wrenching decisions lead to the series’ most emotional and shocking story yet!

Brand-New Battle System

The battle system has undergone substantial changes. Weakness combos allow you to exploit enemy weaknesses and deal escalating damage with every hit, and assist attacks allow erstwhile enemies and a legendary warrior from past games to join forces and turn the tide of battle!

Upgraded Intermission

Intermission now features an upgraded system to evolve the Taranis to its ultimate form! Unlock its hidden powers with the Omega Terminal and master new Taranis Skills to aid your journey!

Strategic Route Progression and Event Battles

Explore new strategic features like Power Spots to unlock the Taranis’s hidden abilities and Assist Transmissions that allow you to interact with supporting characters. Discover secret events through the Akasha Panel, which lets you navigate a timeline to change your fate!

