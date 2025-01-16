Analyst: Nintendo Switch 2 to Sell Over 20 Million Units in 1st Year - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu has told Bloomberg that Nintendo is ready to have a record breaking first year for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Zhu states that Nintendo has a supply chain network that will allow them to sell over 20 million units of the Nintendo Switch 2 in its first year.

This figure would be above the 14.86 million units the original Switch shipped by December 31, 2017.

Nintendo today officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2, while the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 will take place on Wednesday, April 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will play exclusive games, as well as physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. However, some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo will share more details at a later date.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

