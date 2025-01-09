EA Sports FC 25 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Lead the Top-Selling Games in Germany for 2024 - Sales

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for 2024 have been released and EA Sports FC 25 was the top-seller for the year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the second best-selling game of the year, followed by Helldivers 2 in third place and Farming Simulator 25 (Landwirtschafts-Simulator 25) in fourth place.

Despite the fact this list excludes Nintendo eShop sales, Super Mario Party Jamboree managed to come in fifth place, while The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom came in 16th place.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero took sixth place, The Last of Us Part II Remastered came in seventh place, and Dragon's Dogma II took eighth place. EA Sports F1 24 came in ninth place and Star Wars Outlaws took 10th place.

