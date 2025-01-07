UK Video Game Revenue Fell 4% to £4.6 Billion in 2024 - Sales

Total video game revenue in 2024 in the UK dropped 4.4 percent year-on-year to £4.6 billion, according to data from Nielsen/GfK, India and GSD and shared by Entertainment Retailers Association to VideoGamesChronicles.

The main reason for the drop is due to physical game sales falling nearly 35 percent year-on-year to £324.4 million. Sales for digital games dropped one percent to £4.29 billion.

"After the breakneck growth of recent years, it is no surprise that the games market has slowed down, but it remains a giant," said ERA boss Kim Bayley. "Despite the attractions of digital business models to developers, we believe physical still has a role to play."

Mobile and tablet gaming sales rose 2.6 percent and subscription revenue increased 12 percent. PC download sales dropped five percent and console download sales fell 15 percent.

The best-selling game in the UK of 2024 was EA Sports FC 25 with sales of 2.9 million units in 2024. 80 percent of its sales were digital.

