Best Indie Game of 2024 - Article

posted 1 hour ago

With the AAA gaming space become more and more risk averse, the indie scene has become increasingly valuable, if only due to its eagerness to experiment. In 2024, there were plenty of interesting experiments, so many in fact that it was difficult for the voters to narrow it down to just five. They include Animal Well, a neon-soaked Metroidvania with secrets galore; Balatro, one of those come-out-of-nowhere indie darlings that captures everyone's attention; Little Kitty, Big City, a darling adventure with rewarding exploration and quirky characters; Nine Sols, a tough-as-nails side-scrolling Sekiro-esque action-platformer; and, finally, World of Goo 2, a worthy sequel to the beloved 2008 physics-based puzzler.

Animal Well

Balatro

Little Kitty, Big City

Nine Sols

World of Goo 2

Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City isn't purrfect, but it's impossible to dislike. Thanks to its furry protagonist, homey urban backdrop, and cast of colorful, neurotic characters, it makes you feel all warm and fuzzy. Indeed, it's one of the coziest, most accessible games of 2024, indie or otherwise. It's also one with an immensely satisfying sense of progression. As you explore the city, solve puzzles, and complete side-quests, you'll collect cosmetic items, unlock fast-travel nodes, and, eventually, gain the stamina needed to climb back to your high-rise apartment (and your favorite snoozing spot). Don't sleep on this one — even if your cat would.

Balatro

Balatro is one of those unassuming titles that could easily turn off players who only look at a few static screenshots. Once you pick up and play the game, however, you'll begin to understand its genius. A clever combination of poker mechanics and the risk-versus-reward gameplay of a rogue-lite, Balatro is as deep, inventive, and relentlessly addictive as they come. Indeed, before you get started on it in earnest, you should ensure you have a flexible job, a forgiving partner, and very few outside obligations — because it will take over your life.

