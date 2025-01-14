Best Original Music Score of 2024 - Article

The nominees for Best Original Music Score of 2024 were once again a mix of entirely new soundtracks and updated rearrangements of old favourites. From the wonderful reorchestrations of Persona 3 Reload and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, to the entirely new original scores of Astro Bot, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the top contenders of the year are unlikely to be much of a surprise to anyone, though as always some excellent scores missed the top five, and only one can take home the top prize.

The Shortlist:

Persona 3 Reload

(Composers: Atsushi Kitajoh, Shoji Meguro, Ryota Kozuka)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

(Composer: Hajime Wakai)

Astro Bot

(Composer: Kenneth C. M. Young)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

(Composers: Yuka Kitamura, Shoi Miyazawa, Soma Tanizaki, Tsukasa Saitoh)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

(Composers: Mitsuto Suzuki, Masashi Hamauzu, Nobuo Uematsu)

The Runner-Up:

Persona 3 Reload

The score for Persona 3 Reload was a collaboration between Atsushi Kitajoh and the composer of the original PS2 title Shoji Meguro. Kitajoh worked as the primary composer, while Meguro arranged a number of his old tracks for this remake. In addition the score features a few new tracks that fit perfectly into the style and tone of the game. Together they've put together one of the year's best and most memorable video game scores, which more than lives up to the standards set by previous Persona releases.

The Winner:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

I don't think it comes as too much of a surprise to anyone at this point that the winner of the Best Original Music Score of 2024 is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Building on the foundation laid by the PS1 original, the score of Rebirth is absolutely massive at over nine hours long, featuring a large number of rearranged versions of Nobuo Uematsu's classic tracks as well as tons of entirely new music.

The rearranged tracks do a fantastic job at staying true to the tone and atmosphere of the original game's music, while also updating it in various smart ways. The new music is no less excellent, matching the quality of the old classics and seamlessly mixing in with the rearranged tracks.

