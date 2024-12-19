Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Movie Has Been Greenlit - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega and Paramount Pictures have announced a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been greenlit and is expected to release in Spring 2027.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 enters theaters this Friday and is expected to top the box office with $55 million to $60 million in the North American market. The movie currently has an 86 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 are being kept under wraps.

Thanks, Variety.

