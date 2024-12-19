Sony Now Owns 10% of FromSoftware's Parent Company Kadokawa - News

Sony Group Corporation and Kadokawa Corporation have signed a strategic capital and business alliance agreement.

Sony will be acquiring 12,054,100 new shares of Kadokawa for approximately 50 billion yen. This will make Sony the biggest shareholder in Kadokawa with approximately 10% of its shares, including the share Sony acquired in February 2021.

The two companies in the future plan to discuss specific initiatives for collaboration. This includes adapting Kadokawa's IP into live-action films and TV dramas, co-produce anime works, expand Kadokawa's anime works worldwide through Sony, expand publishing Kadokawa's games, and to develop human resources to promote and expand virtual production.

"We are very pleased to conclude this capital and business alliance agreement with Sony," said Kadokawa Corporation chief executive officer Takeshi Natsuno. "This alliance is expected to not only further strengthen our [intellectual property] creation capabilities, but also increase our [intellectual property] media mix options with Sony’s support for global expansion, allowing us to deliver our [intellectual property] to more users around the world.

"We are confident that this will greatly contribute to maximizing the value of our [intellectual property] and increasing our corporate value in the mid- to long-term. We intend to do our utmost to ensure that our collaborative efforts with Sony produce great results in the global market.”

Sony Group Corporation president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki added, "Through this capital and business alliance, we will become the largest shareholder of Kadokawa, which consistently creates a wide variety of [intellectual property], including publications and books, such as light novels and comics, as well as games and anime.

"By combining Kadokawa’s extensive [intellectual property] and [intellectual property] creation ecosystem with the strengths of Sony, which has promoted the global expansion of a wide range of entertainment, including anime and games, we plan to work closely together to realize Kadokawa’s ‘Global Media Mix’ strategy, aimed at maximizing the value of its [intellectual property], and Sony’s long-term vision, ‘Creative Entertainment Vision.'"

