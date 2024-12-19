Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection Launches January 23, 2025 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Grimorio of Games announced Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 23, 2025.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An epic reimagining of the cult action RPG, now with stunning 3D graphics and completely revamped gameplay.

Return to the world of Sword of the Necromancer like never before! Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection is a 3D remake of the original game, completely reimagined with new graphics and gameplay mechanics. Dive into an adventure full of emotions, strategy, and action, with an artistic style inspired by the classics of the sixth generation console era, now brought to the modern age.

Story

Join Tama, a former bandit turned bodyguard, as she fights to bring her beloved Koko back to life. Armed with the forbidden power of the Sword of the Necromancer, Tama must descend into a dungeon filled with dangers and mysteries, facing deadly foes and difficult decisions.

Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection not only revisits the original narrative but also introduces new cinematics and details, delving deeper into the characters and their world.

3D Graphics Inspired by a Legendary Era

Explore dungeons and environments with a visual style that evokes the nostalgia of classic adventure games, while adding a modern touch that breathes new life into the world.

Fluid and Dynamic Combat System

Experience a completely redesigned combat system, focused on fast-paced, strategic action. Dodge, attack, and combine abilities to defeat enemies in thrilling and intense battles.

Customize Your Summons With the Tactics System

Master a groundbreaking system that lets you program the behavior of your resurrected creatures. Set their priorities, from targeting specific enemies to protecting you in critical moments.

Remastered Soundtrack and New Themes

Immerse yourself in an epic soundtrack blending remastered original compositions with new tracks designed to heighten the atmosphere of this dark fantasy world.

Infinite Replayability

With procedurally generated dungeons, every playthrough offers a unique experience. Discover new enemies, allies, and secrets with each run. Take on Roguelite Mode to truly test your skills!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles