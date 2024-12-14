VGChartz Official Game of the Year 2024 – Final Voting Now Open! - Article

Hello and welcome to VGChartz’s 18th annual Game of the Year Awards!

This is it, the Final Voting stage. The lists of Nominees have been substantially trimmed down thanks to the community’s Preliminary Voting, now it’s your chance to help determine both the final Shortlist of games to be featured in each award article and the Winners themselves.

Here’s the link to our Final Voting Form. As usual, all you need to take part is a Google account:



Frequently Asked Questions

Q - When does voting close?

A – Final Voting closes on 26th December, 2024.

Q - Can I change my vote/edit my voting form after submitting it?

A - Yes, you can edit your voting form up until we close voting.

Q - Do I have to select a game for every award?

A - Nope. Select your favourite for as many or as few categories as you wish.

Q - Why can’t I vote for game XXXXXXX?

A – Unfortunately it didn’t make the cut during Preliminary Voting!

Q – I’d like to see an award for Best XXXXXX, it’s a shame you don’t do one.

A – Let us know in the comments; we’re always open to suggestions, especially for new or replacement categories.

Q – How is the winner in each category determined?

A – By a mixture of community and staff voting, weighted 50/50. On the community side we use the Google Form that’s linked above, while on the staff side we vote individually on the staff forums. The staff’s results are converted into percentages for each game in each category. These percentages are combined with the percentages from the community’s results, with the total then being divided by two to get an average. This average determines both the final Shortlist of games to be featured in each award article and the Winners themselves.

Q - When and how will the Winners be announced?

A – Winners will be announced in a series of articles (as well as a thread I'll post) that we'll start publishing in early January.

Q - What's with the Tears of the Kingdom banner? That was a 2023 game.

A - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was last year's Overall Game of the Year winner. We're giving it one last moment to shine in the spotlight before we reveal 2024's best games.

Here are all of our past Overall Game of the Year winners:



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Elden Ring



Metroid Dread



The Last of Us Part II



Resident Evil 2



God of War



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Uncharted 4: A Thief's End



Rocket League



Super Smash Bros. for Wii U



Super Mario 3D World



Journey



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim



Mass Effect 2



Uncharted 2: Among Thieves



LittleBigPlanet



BioShock

