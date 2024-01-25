Overall Game of the Year 2023 - Article

When all is said and done, 2023 will be remembered as one of the best years of the ninth generation. It was a time when every platform and every corner of the industry got in on the fun. PC gamers enjoyed exclusives like Against the Storm and Videoverse, not to mention scores of multiplatform games. The PlayStation 5, previously lacking in console exclusives, received two highly-anticipated titles in Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Xbox came out of left field with the surprise hit of 2023, Hi-Fi RUSH. And Nintendo, heading toward the tail end of the Switch era, gave us a year to remember thanks to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Pikmin 4.

It's a testament to the greatness of 2023 that more than half of the aforementioned titles didn't make the cut-off for Overall Game of the Year. Those that did make it onto the Shortlist below are each special in their own way. Alan Wake 2, a long time in the making, dazzled players with its cutting-edge graphics and brilliant narrative. Baldur's Gate III wowed critics and consumers alike with an amazing cast of characters and dizzying gameplay freedom. Final Fantasy XVI impressed with its beautiful cut-scenes and fresh take on action combat. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a game under the shadow of impossibly high expectations, invigorated its audience with endless opportunities for experimentation. And Resident Evil 4 riffed on an 18-year-old formula, in some instances improving on one of the best games of all time.

The Shortlist:



Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate III

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Resident Evil 4

The Runner-Up:

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III is a massive achievement, on all fronts. It blends tactical turn-based combat with opulent production design, stellar storytelling & world-building, and amazing music & voice acting. Its fictional world feels alive and urgent, and its characters seem incredibly real. But its greatest achievement is the way it invites players to make choices, be creative, and live with the consequences of their decisions and actions. No video game can truly recreate the open-ended freedom of tabletop role-playing games managed by a human GM, but Baldur's Gate III, thanks to its living, breathing world and interconnected moving parts, manages to approximate that freedom as closely as possible. The result is a generation-defining role-playing game.

The Winner:



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It's difficult to talk about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without referencing its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, our pick for Overall Game of the Year 2017. Breath of the Wild captured lightning in a bottle, and in the process changed the fortunes of the Zelda franchise, the Switch, and, in some ways, Nintendo in general. Tears, being an iterative sequel released in the twilight years of the Switch, can't compete with that. But it doesn't have to. Judged on its own merits, it's a phenomenal open-world game that surpasses its forebear in several important areas.

Since 2017, The Legend of Zelda has been all about freedom: freedom of choice, of movement, and of experimentation. Tears of the Kingdom elaborates on those items, granting players an obscenely large sandbox in which to explore, and a set of imaginative, intuitive tools with which to alter (and in some cases bend the reality of) that sandbox. When that spatial and mechanical audacity combines with the traditional tenets of Zelda — evocative production design, colorful characters, dangerous dungeons, and riveting action-adventure gameplay — the results are spectacular.

Does that mean it's better than Breath of the Wild? Maybe, maybe not. That's a question that will be debated by fans for years to come. For now, though, one thing is crystal clear: Tears of the Kingdom is our pick for Overall Game of the Year 2023.

