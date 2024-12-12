EA Sports FC 25 Once Again Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 49th week of 2024.

Super Mario Party Jamboree and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second and third places, respectively. Minecraft climbed four spots to fourth place, while Nintendo Switch Sports is up five spots to fifth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fell two spots to sixth and seventh places, respectively. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is up one spot to eighth place, Astro Bot is down two spots to ninth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform games, and two PlayStation 5 games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Astro Bot Super Mario Bros. Wonder

