Little Rocket Lab Announced for Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher No More Robots and developer Teenage Astronauts have announced cozy production line simulator, Little Rocket Lab, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Little Rocket Lab is a cozy take on the production line simulator that takes the genre in a whole new trajectory! We hope you like rocket based puns

You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer who is shooting for the stars. Somehow she plans to build an entire rocket ship on the outskirts of her hometown, starting with small contraptions, and working her way to humongous, sprawling, automated machines.

Little Rocket Lab is a classic building and resource management simulation game, set in a cozy village filled with NPCs who want to help… and sometimes hinder. With friendships to rekindle, puzzles to solve and a huge world to explore, everything is in place to make this experience a blast from start to finish.

Outside of smashing together crazy contraptions, you’ll need to mine out resources, explore coasts, railyards, quarries and underground areas—and get some help from a few mechanical friends along the way.

And each area of the town provides different challenges, incorporating electrical elements, water, cranes, furnaces, crafting, automation through robotics, and loads more. So roll up your sleeves, and get building. It turns out that saving this town really is rocket science!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles