Bandai Namco Announces Tekken 8 Winter Update and Season 2

Bandai Namco has announced the winter update and Season 2 for Tekken 8.

The winter update will improve the photo mode, add bonus levels to the Fight Pass, more customization slots, customized characters in the main menu, Tekken fan art in-game, and the 30th Anniversary Fight Pass.

Season 2 will feature system and major balance update, new moves for all characters, and the next Tekken World Tour.

View the winter update and Season 2 trailer below:

Tekken 8 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

