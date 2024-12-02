Triangle Strategy is Temporarily Unavailable on the Nintendo Switch eShop - News

Square Enix announced Triangle Strategy has been temporarily delisted from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Those who have already purchased the game will still be able to download it and Square Enix is working to get the game back up on the eShop.

"Triangle Strategy is temporarily unavailable to purchase on Nintendo Switch eShop," said Square Enix. "Those who have already bought the game will be able to download it. We are working on this and will update when the game is able to be purchased again."

Triangle Strategy released for the Nintendo Switch in March 2022, for PC in October 2022, and for Meta Quest in October 2024.

We are working on this and will update when the game is able to be purchased again. — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) December 1, 2024

