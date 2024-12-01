Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Leads Strong Month of New Releases on the Canadian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for October 2024, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

There were several other new releases this month with Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero debuting in second place and Super Mario Party Jamboree debuting in third place.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 debuted in fifth place, Dragon Age: The Veilguard debuted in sixth place, Metaphor: ReFantazio debuted in seventh place, and Sonic X Shadow Generations debuted in ninth place.

NHL 25 in its second month dropped from second to fourth place, while EA Sports FC 25 fell from first to eighth place. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom fell from third to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - NEW Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree* - NEW NHL 25 Silent Hill 2 - NEW Dragon Age: The Veilguard - NEW Metaphor: ReFantazio - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Sonic X Shadow Generations - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom*

*Digital sales not included

