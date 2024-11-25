Troy Baker to Appear in Neil Druckmann's Next Game at Naughty Dog - News

Troy Baker, The Last of Us and Uncharted actor, will appear in Neil Druckmann's next game at Naughty Dog, according to GQ.

"In a heartbeat I would always work with Troy," Druckmann told GQ. He also said Baker is "a demanding actor" that scrutinizes every detail that has helped improve both of their work.

"Troy's trying to stretch the limits of what this thing is," said Druckmann. "And often he succeeds at making it better than it was in my imagination."

Troy Baker is playing Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 9, and for the PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

