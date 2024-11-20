Xbox Cloud Gaming Adds Ability to Stream Your Own Games - News

Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now be able to stream their own games via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This is on top of the game already available to play via Xbox Game Pass.

Initially just 50 games that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members own are available to stream, however, more will be added over time.

This feature is currently available on TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets. Support on Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows will be added next year.

"Starting today, I’m excited to announce that we’re allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets, in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available," said Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering Corporate Vice President Ashley McKissick. "This is just the beginning. Next year, we’re excited to bring this feature to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows."

McKissick added, "Game Pass Ultimate members can stream select cloud-playable games you own, even if they’re not included with Game Pass Ultimate, directly on various devices. This includes Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Meta Quest headsets as well as other browser supported devices like PCs, smart phones, and tablets."

