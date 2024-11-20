Xbox Cloud Gaming Adds Ability to Stream Your Own Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 308 Views
Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now be able to stream their own games via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This is on top of the game already available to play via Xbox Game Pass.
Initially just 50 games that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members own are available to stream, however, more will be added over time.
This feature is currently available on TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets. Support on Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows will be added next year.
"Starting today, I’m excited to announce that we’re allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets, in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available," said Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering Corporate Vice President "This is just the beginning. Next year, we’re excited to bring this feature to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows."
Here is the list of games that are currently supported:
- Animal Well
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dredge
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Farming Simulator 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Hades
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- High On Life
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- House Flipper 2
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 1
- NBA 2K25
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Phasmaphobia
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rust Console Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stray
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Outlast Trials
- The Plucky Squire
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undertale
- Visions of Mana
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- WWE 2K24
