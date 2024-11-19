Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Debuts on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 434 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Farming Simulator 25 in its second week has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 47, 2024, which ended November 19, 2024.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake debuted in seventh place, while Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age came in ninth place.

Ahead of its release pre-orders for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl are up from ninth to fourth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Steam Deck are down one spot to second and third places, respectively. Call of Duty re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, while EA Sports FC 25 remained in sixth place. Hearts of Iron IV came in eighth place and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Farming Simulator 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Steam Deck S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Pre-orders Call of Duty EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - NEW Hearts of Iron IV Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age - NEW Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Farming Simulator 25 PUBG: Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Steam Deck S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Pre-orders Call of Duty EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - NEW Throne and Liberty

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles